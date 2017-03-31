Crayola announces which color it's ditching on National Crayon Day

If you were excitedly waiting for the reveal of Crayola’s new crayon color, you’ll have to wait., according to Mary Bowerman of the USA TODAY Network

Crayola announced today that it’s replacing its signature dark yellow Dandelion crayon with a color in the blue family.

The company gave only two clues about its upcoming color during a Facebook live held on National Crayon Day.

You can help name the crayon

The public will be able to name the crayon, which will be revealed in May.

Dandelion’s retirement marked the first time in Crayola’s history that it removed a color from a box of 24, according to AP.

On Twitter, many used the hashtag #NewCrayonColors to share their thoughts on what crayon color and name Crayola should choose. Some ideas were NSWF.

