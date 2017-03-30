Sharing photos of missing kids on Facebook might actually hurt them

Have you seen a photo of a missing child on Facebook, possibly posted by a police department or someone who seems like a family member, and shared it?

According to Cara McGoogan of the Telegraph, some law-enforcement agencies are asking people not to post or share photos and information about missing children to social media.

“By sharing these photos you may be putting a life at risk,” the Kindersley Royal Canadian Mounted Police warned in a Facebook post. “Sometimes the missing children in the posts that you share are not actually missing. They may actually be hiding for their own safety.”

If you are going to share a post about a missing child, law enforcement suggests you check the original source and make sure it’s a police agency or reputable publication.