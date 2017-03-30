Eagles Mr. President, First Lady weathered storm to welcome 2 babies born a day apart

Remember Mr. President and his First Lady (the eagles, that is) hunkering down in the winter storm to protect their eggs?

They did their job, and the pair with the oh-so-American names have hatched two eaglets at the U.S. National Arboretum in Washington, D.C.

The first was born 7:21 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, March 29. The second, 1:54 p.m. Thursday, March 30, according to the DC Eagle Cam website.

Last year, the public named two other nestlings born to Mr. President and the First Lady.

An online ballot is expected to be posted soon for the public to name the pair’s 2017 offspring at dceaglecam.org.

Check out the live cam while you’re there and be prepared to stare mesmerized for a several minutes, maybe hours.

If you’re thinking of carrying the whole American-themed names forward, a word of caution.

Last year, the public named the brood “Liberty” and “Freedom.”