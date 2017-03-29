Homemade slime may be a recipe for disaster after girl was burned

If you’ve come late to the do-it-yourself slime craze that has overrun classrooms and homes, you may have avoided getting burned. Literally.

An 11-year-old Massachusetts girl suffered second- and third-degree burns on her hands, according to USA TODAY. The reason: the common ingredient used to make the slime — the detergent booster borax.

Extended use could cause burns

The warning label on borax cautions against contact with the eyes. But extended use could cause burns.

USA TODAY reported that this isn’t an isolated incident.

“Last month, a mom in the UK posted photos of her daughter’s hands covered in blisters on Facebook, saying “Unicorn Slime” or “Tie Dye Slime” caused chemical burns. She said her daughter might be ‘looking at plastic surgery.'”

Social media sparks craze

Slime has become so popular that stores have reported in recent months that they are running out of glue, a key ingredient in homemade slime.

The recipe for slime is ridiculously easy: glue, water and borax, Pinterest shows. But as we said, make it at your own risk.