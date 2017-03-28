Frozen taquitos recalled for possible rubber and plastic contamination

José Olé frozen beef taquitos have been recalled because they may contain bits of plastic and rubber.

The recalled Jose Ole Taquitos Beef Carne De Res in Corn Tortillas Crispy and Crunchy are in 60-ounce plastic bags.

What to check for

The possibly contaminated taquitos:

contain a Best By date of Dec. 30, 2017.

were shipped to California, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

have the USDA mark of inspection number “Est. M-5590.”

No illness, death or adverse reactions have been reported

The Lampasas, Texas, company, Ajinomoto Windsor Inc., recalled more than 35,000 pounds after consumers complained of foreign material, according the the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The material is pieces of rubber and white plastic from processing equipment, the USDA said.

Consumers are asked to throw away the boxes or return them to the point of purchase.