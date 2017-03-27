Phew! Moms can still wear yoga pants, says United Airlines after banning girls for wearing tights

The official uniform of moms everywhere — the comfy yoga pant — appeared in danger after United Airlines banned two girls from boarding a flight.

The crime? Wearing tights.

To clarify, United Airlines said the girls weren’t passengers. “Regular” passengers anyway. They were pass riders, which are defined as employees or those related to United employees who fly.

Yoga pants or leggings are OK for regular paying customers, Jonathan Guerin, a United Airlines spokesperson, told USA Today.

But pass riders, as representatives of the airline, must wear clothing in good taste, he said. Leggings and flip flops are not considered good taste.

For regular customers, flip flops and yoga pants are fine. That whooshing sound are the sighs of women nationwide who were worried they might have to re-think their summer vacation wardrobe.

The wardrobe flap went viral after, according to USA Today:

“…it was witnessed by the founder of Moms Demand Action, Shannon Watts, who tweeted that two girls in “normal and appropriate” leggings were prevented from boarding, while a third pulled on a dress over her leggings before being allowed on the plane. “

The reaction to the dress code incident was swift, and ranged from funny to angry.

Hey @united – I just flew @Delta and the woman next to me had leggings on! No one died! — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) March 26, 2017

Apparently both leggings and legroom are banned on @United pic.twitter.com/zlzvvUnkTI — Kian Dowlatshahi (@kdowlatshahi) March 26, 2017

Gonna wear tight as hell leggings on my next United flight. They're gonna see it all. The ferret and the yams. Maybe even the sinkhole. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) March 27, 2017

I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017