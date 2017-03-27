Packing list 101: What your kids should bring to summer camp

Now that you’ve picked a summer camp for your kids to attend, you need to think about packing.

And that’s where things get REALLY overwhelming. Especially if this is your child’s (and your) first foray into an overnight camp.

Fear not.

Michelle Maffei st SheKnows.com has put together a comprehensive list of everything your little camper might need out there:

*Note: Scroll to the end for day camp packing list

Overnight camp packing list

Bandanna/scarf

Hat

Glasses/contacts and cleaning solution

Prescription medication

Sunglasses

Goggles for swimming

Dress clothes and coordinating belts and shoes

Light jacket

Jeans

Rain gear or umbrella

Shorts

Sweatshirt

Swimsuit

Swim shirt with UV protection

T-shirts

Tank tops

Underwear

Sweat pants or warm up pants

Pajamas

Cotton bathrobe

Bras

Athletic support (jock strap)

Boots

Cleats

Flip flops

Shoes plus a spare pair

Socks

Bedding – check with your camp checklist for what, if any, to bring for bedding

Hand towels

Beach towels – can be used for bath or swimming

Shower caddy

Comb or brush

Deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

Bug repellent

Lip balm

Nail clippers

Shampoo and conditioner

Shaving cream and razors

Soap in carrier

Sunblock

Tissues

Toothbrush, toothbrush container, and toothpaste

Camera

Flashlight and spare batteries

Laundry bag

Reusable water bottle or canteen

Writing paper, pre-addressed envelopes, and stamps or calling card

Spending money (but check with camp for policies)

Comforts of home, like a family photo or a stuffed animal; just be sure it is replaceable

Entertainment, like books, hackey sacks, and deck of cards

Small backpack or tote for day-trips

Day camp packing list

If your child is staying closer to home, and attending day camp, here’s a pared-down list of necessities he or she will likely need, courtesy us moms here at All The Moms: