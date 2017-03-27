Packing list 101: What your kids should bring to summer camp

Now that you’ve picked a summer camp for your kids to attend, you need to think about packing.
And that’s where things get REALLY overwhelming. Especially if this is your child’s (and your) first foray into an overnight camp.
Fear not.
Michelle Maffei st SheKnows.com has put together a comprehensive list of everything your little camper might need out there:
*Note: Scroll to the end for day camp packing list
Overnight camp packing list
- Bandanna/scarf
- Hat
- Glasses/contacts and cleaning solution
- Prescription medication
- Sunglasses
- Goggles for swimming
- Dress clothes and coordinating belts and shoes
- Light jacket
- Jeans
- Rain gear or umbrella
- Shorts
- Sweatshirt
- Swimsuit
- Swim shirt with UV protection
- T-shirts
- Tank tops
- Underwear
- Sweat pants or warm up pants
- Pajamas
- Cotton bathrobe
- Bras
- Athletic support (jock strap)
- Boots
- Cleats
- Flip flops
- Shoes plus a spare pair
- Socks
- Bedding – check with your camp checklist for what, if any, to bring for bedding
- Hand towels
- Beach towels – can be used for bath or swimming
- Shower caddy
- Comb or brush
- Deodorant
- Feminine hygiene products
- Bug repellent
- Lip balm
- Nail clippers
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Shaving cream and razors
- Soap in carrier
- Sunblock
- Tissues
- Toothbrush, toothbrush container, and toothpaste
- Camera
- Flashlight and spare batteries
- Laundry bag
- Reusable water bottle or canteen
- Writing paper, pre-addressed envelopes, and stamps or calling card
- Spending money (but check with camp for policies)
- Comforts of home, like a family photo or a stuffed animal; just be sure it is replaceable
- Entertainment, like books, hackey sacks, and deck of cards
- Small backpack or tote for day-trips
Day camp packing list
If your child is staying closer to home, and attending day camp, here’s a pared-down list of necessities he or she will likely need, courtesy us moms here at All The Moms:
- Water
- Sunscreen
- Swimsuit
- Towel
- Change of dry clothes
- Lunch (check with camp on whether its provided)
- Snack (keep in mind most camps are nut-free)
- Hat
- Sunglasses
- Tote bag/back pack for carrying above items
- Cash (for buying treats/ice cream, etc.)
