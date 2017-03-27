10 free Phoenix library activities for kids that aren't books

Do you think your local library ends with books?

It doesn’t.

Kids can now spend countless hours on all the other cool stuff Maricopa County libraries have to offer, including 3D printers, gardening, video games, bird-watching and more, according to azcentral.com reporter Rebekah Sanders.

How do I get a Maricopa County library card?

Free library cards are available to all Maricopa County residents. Adults must show photo ID and proof of county residence, business ownership or property ownership, such as a driver’s license, utility bill, car registration or mail addressed to the applicant.

Where is the nearest county branch to me?

Maricopa County operates 17 library branches across the county. Find locations at www.mcldaz.org/custom/addresses.aspx.