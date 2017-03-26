See Phoenix water park Wet 'n' Wild upgrades for 2017

The Arizona Republic

It’s getting HOT out there in Arizona – which means this is a perfect time to cart your kids off to the water park or local pool.

The Wet ‘n’ Wild Phoenix water park has a few upgrades for 2017. Watch the video above to see more about:

New Barefootin’ Bay interactive area for babies to 7-year-olds

This brand-new area includes:

  • an overhead tipping bucket,
  • water sprayers,
  • tipping cones, which slowly fill with water then randomly tip when full,
  • a 4,700-square-foot kids’ pool,
  • a splash pool,
  • crawl nets adjacent to the splash pool,
  • a canopy offering more shade,
  • and additional lounge seating.

New family restroom, filtration system

The new water filtration system cost $500,000 The UV/Ozone system acts as an additional safety barrier, with typical chemical disinfection.

The system’s environmentally-friendly ultraviolet light is able to deactivate chlorine-tolerant pathogens.

