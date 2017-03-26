See Phoenix water park Wet 'n' Wild upgrades for 2017

It’s getting HOT out there in Arizona – which means this is a perfect time to cart your kids off to the water park or local pool.

The Wet ‘n’ Wild Phoenix water park has a few upgrades for 2017. Watch the video above to see more about:

New Barefootin’ Bay interactive area for babies to 7-year-olds

This brand-new area includes:

an overhead tipping bucket,

water sprayers,

tipping cones, which slowly fill with water then randomly tip when full,

a 4,700-square-foot kids’ pool,

a splash pool,

crawl nets adjacent to the splash pool,

a canopy offering more shade,

and additional lounge seating.

New family restroom, filtration system

The new water filtration system cost $500,000 The UV/Ozone system acts as an additional safety barrier, with typical chemical disinfection.

The system’s environmentally-friendly ultraviolet light is able to deactivate chlorine-tolerant pathogens.