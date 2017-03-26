See Phoenix water park Wet 'n' Wild upgrades for 2017

It’s getting HOT out there in Arizona – which means this is a perfect time to cart your kids off to the water park or local pool.
The Wet ‘n’ Wild Phoenix water park has a few upgrades for 2017. Watch the video above to see more about:
New Barefootin’ Bay interactive area for babies to 7-year-olds
This brand-new area includes:
- an overhead tipping bucket,
- water sprayers,
- tipping cones, which slowly fill with water then randomly tip when full,
- a 4,700-square-foot kids’ pool,
- a splash pool,
- crawl nets adjacent to the splash pool,
- a canopy offering more shade,
- and additional lounge seating.
New family restroom, filtration system
The new water filtration system cost $500,000 The UV/Ozone system acts as an additional safety barrier, with typical chemical disinfection.
The system’s environmentally-friendly ultraviolet light is able to deactivate chlorine-tolerant pathogens.
Comments