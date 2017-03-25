'Fixer Upper' is taking over our TVs - and lives

You know them from books, social media and a hugely successful HGTV show.

Chip and Joanna are the stars of one of those TV shows on HGTV where they take a crappy house and make it shine with the help of some dirty wood scraps, white trim and, in their case, lots and lots of shiplap and usually a big clock. Their show (“Fixer Upper”) is the most popular one of those home remodeling shows.

And azcentral.com contributing columnist Dominic Verstegen breaks down the five reasons we all love Chip and Joanna.

The first is their farmhouse style.

“Chip and Joanna not only incorporate the farmhouse design style into their work, but they actually live in an old farmhouse, with 60 animals on the farm, including goats, chickens, horses, and four kids. Their literal commitment is impressive, albeit a little unnecessary,” Verstegen says.

Read the other four reasons we love “Fixer Upper” and its hosts.