This company helps Arizona school districts that have more teacher vacancies than talent

One of the quiet and growing successes in Arizona’s job-placement market is an outfit called Educational Services Inc., according to azcentral.com columnist Abe Kwok.

He goes on to explain how Arizona’s teacher shortage is in full-on crisis mode, even at a time when Gov. Doug Ducey has announced an increase in K-12 funding.

The reality at many schools is paring down many qualified candidates through interviews; instead, districts are lucky to fill open positions, and many teachers basically learn on the job, Kwok explains.

“We used to be driven by certification in the field, now we are driven by interest and aptitude and helping people to earn their certification. We are in a sense ‘raising our own’ teachers as we nurture applicants and individuals who didn’t initially intend to go into teaching …” according Nora Ulloa, the human resources officer at the Fowler Elementary School district in west Phoenix.

