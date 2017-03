Steak ‘n Shake has offered kids eat free deals a few times a week.

Now it’s every day.

Kids can choose from the original steakburger, mini corn dogs, hot dog, grilled cheese, macaroni & cheese, chicken fingers or macaroni and cheese. All meals come with either fries of applesauce.

The nationwide deal is this: diners get one free kids meal for a child 12 and under for every $9 spent. About 400 locations are participating.

Check for a participating location near you.