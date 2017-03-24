People are angry about saying goodbye to Dunkin' Donuts Coolatta

When you find YOUR drink and it’s taken away, you get mad.
People aren’t happy that Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is eliminating the iconic Coolatta.
Fun fact: The Coolatta premiered in 1994, before the Starbucks Frappuccino. But the company said the drink wasn’t, well, good.
“Our Coffee Coolatta isn’t good enough,” a company executive said during a media day at the brand’s headquarters this week. Ouch.
The drink will be replaced in the next few months by a frozen beverage with more coffee taste. Customers can customize their drink by adding syrups or a different kind of dairy.
Naturally, people don’t want to hear that the drink they may have been enjoying for more than 20 years is going away.
