You could win the HGTV Dream Home in Scottsdale

Are you dreaming about a new home in metro Phoenix? You could win one – from HGTV, in fact – by entering the HGTV Dream Home sweepstakes for a house in Scottsdale.

A luxury smart home in north Scottsdale complete with motion-activated toilets, a tub fitted out with sound waves, solar-activated skylights, video security and a hybrid Mercedes is being given away, according to azcentral.com real-estate reporter Catherine Reagor.

To win the house, SUV and $100,000, people can enter twice a day on HGTV’s website between April 12 and June 2.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.