An emoji update is slated for June 2017.

We love our emojis and life’s better when you can express with a perfect icon what you’re doing and feeling. Consider the 69 Unicode emoji candidates for the merman, the breastfeeding mom, barfing, a shirtless man with a spoon — maybe he got a bedtime craving for Ben & Jerry’s? —and barfing.

Twitter users weighed in on the inclusion of possible emojis for the mid-summer update. Collected via Twitter moments and Twitter.

A Breastfeeding Emoji is Among This Year’s New Emojis https://t.co/2dXDYvKDmQ pic.twitter.com/EnTqozyywu — Bellyitch the Blog (@Bellyitch) March 23, 2017

New emojis include person in headscarf, breastfeeding lady and dinosaurs https://t.co/qoPeXhvSlI pic.twitter.com/7xnRS2iwN4 — Konbini (@konbini) March 23, 2017

Wait for it, new emojis coming out…my favourites, the flying saucer, zebra and pretzel #tech https://t.co/98pW2SVPmU — Pamela Perl (@pamelaperl) March 23, 2017

nice but still no disco ball emoji https://t.co/BripvTh9Hw — Marissa Cetin (@marissacetin) March 22, 2017