How old should kids be before they use social media?

It’s soon to become the age-old question for parents: When should kids be allowed to use social media?

Tech columnist Ken Colburn has some tips on how to decide when your kids are ready to join social media, and making sure what they’re doing is appropriate for their age and mindset:

“Assessing your child’s ability to understand things such as the context of a post (many adults still have a problem with this), cyberbullying and inappropriate content should be your primary guideposts.”

Read more about finding age-appropriate social-media platforms for kids and teens and setting guidelines from Colburn’s blog.

For more resources, check out Common Sense Media’s overview.