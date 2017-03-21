Why you should bring your infant to work

Cara Christ knew she had to reshuffle her priorities when she was expecting her first child.

As the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, her job offered a program called “Infants at Work” that allows new parents — both mothers and fathers — to bring newborns to the office until they are six months old.

Christ wrote an azcentral.com column to praise the Infants at Work program and describe some of its benefits:

Higher morale

Health benefits

Employee retention

