Why you should bring your infant to work

Cara Christ knew she had to reshuffle her priorities when she was expecting her first child.

As the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, her job offered a program called “Infants at Work” that allows new parents — both mothers and fathers — to bring newborns to the office until they are six months old.

Christ wrote an azcentral.com column to praise the Infants at Work program and describe some of its benefits:

  • Higher morale
  • Health benefits
  • Employee retention

Does your employer offer an infants or children at work program? What do you think about these programs? Share with us in the comments.

