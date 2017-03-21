UConn coach slams entitled youth athletes in viral video - and parents need to hear it

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma held nothing back in a recent interview, and parents of kids in sports should pay attention.
The two-minute answer to a question about what he looks for in recruits during a recent NCAA Women’s conference interview is a deserved slap to entitled young athletes everywhere.
The video is a must-see for parents and kids in sports at every level.
“So recruiting kids that are really upbeat and loving life and love the game and have this tremendous appreciation for when their teammates do something, well, that’s hard. It’s really hard.”
