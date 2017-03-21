Delivery wars: Shipt will bring Costco items to your door

Costco is the latest major retailer to join the delivery wars, according to USA TODAY reporter Zlati Meyer.

Its service will launch in Tampa, and they hope to roll it out to 50 markets by the end of 2017.

It joins a huge number of other grocery delivery services:

Kroger has teamed with Uber.

Wal-Mart has been conducting test runs with Uber and Lyft since last June.

Instacart got a huge infusion of funding earlier this month.

Amazon Fresh.

Google Express.

FreshDirect.

Shipt members pay a $99 annual fee for unlimited grocery deliveries. Customers have a one-hour window when the merchandise is dropped off.