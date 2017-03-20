Will Pixar's new movie 'Coco' make us cry again? Probably

The Pixar magic makers that have wrung our hearts with the movies “Toy Story,” “Inside Out” and “Finding Dory” released the first trailer for their next movie — “Coco.”

Judging from the trailer, “Coco” is going to be a tissue-grabber, too.

The story follow aspiring guitarist, Miguel, who is captivated by dead musician Ernesto de la Cruz.

Forbidden by his family from pursuing his musical dreams, Miguel’s fascination leads him to break into the dead artist’s mausoleum.

When Miguel touches an enchanted guitar he finds inside, a journey through his family history in the Land of the Dead begins.

The animated movie features the voice work of Gael Garcia Bernal and Benjamin Bratt.

In typical Pixar fashion, the visuals from the first trailer are bold and hypnotic, the story is emotional and fanciful.

Watch “Coco” in theaters Nov. 22.