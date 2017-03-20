Columnist: Racist behavior at high-school games is growing. Why?

Reports of racist chants and behavior directed toward high-school sports players and fans are coming in from around the country.

azcentral.com columnist Joanna Allhands has some questions about the racist behavior:

“The Southern Poverty Law Center reported a spike in hate incidents, many at schools, in the days following the election. Has that hatred spilled over to sporting events? And if so, what’s the motive? Are our kids being brainwashed by the alt-right, as some commentators have suggested, or are they just saying despicable things to taunt other kids? And is there a difference?”

She goes on to list a couple recent incidents in Arizona:

“Fans at a Mesa high-school basketball game started making monkey noises while a black player was on the court. This, a few days after Native American fans said they were subjected to racist comments and asked to move during a game in Queen Creek.”

